UPDATE!!!Bundys Found Not Guilty in Armed Standoff in Oregon | Mother Jones

How is this possible? Take it out of the news and hire some jury to sit in and bam not guilty! These people were not on trail for what someone thought they did they were arrested for what they did do under the law..... It was an armed takeover!

A defense attorney was tackled to the ground, a juror was dismissed at the last minute, and all seven defendants were found not guilty in the theatrical trial of seven leaders of the armed takeover of a wildlife refuge in Oregon. Ammon and Ryan Bundy, along with five of their followers, faced a slew of conspiracy and weapons charges related to the armed occupation of the government-run refuge.

The trial was expected to be a crucial chapter in the ongoing struggle between federal land authorities and the anti-government patriot movement, which has challenged federal control over Western land.