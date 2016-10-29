Newsvine

Trump's warning of voter fraud prompts Iowa supporter's attempt to vote twice

Goes to show, just how fear and low/misinformation moves an uninformed person. Education of facts really does make a difference. 

A Des Moines woman charged with committing voter fraud has said she voted twice because she was afraid her vote for Donald Trump would be changed to a vote for Hillary Clinton.

Participating in early voting in Iowa, registered Republican Terri Rote allegedly cast two ballots for the Republican presidential nominee. Arrested and charged with election misconduct, she was released from jail on Friday on a $5,000 bond.

Echoing Trump’s repeated remarks about widespread voter fraud, disputed by Republicans and Democrats and made without evidence, Rote added: “The polls are rigged.”

