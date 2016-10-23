'Massive rise' in Twitter hate speech during election

SAN FRANCISCO — On Sunday night, Hadas Gold, a Politico media writer, began receiving threats on Twitter. One image superimposed a yellow star of David on her shirt and a bloody bullet hole in her forehead. Another photoshopped her face on a corpse in a concentration camp oven.

The message that came with the photos: "Don’t mess with our boy Trump, or you will be first in line for the camp."

Gold, whose grandmother fled Poland with her family weeks before Jews from their neighborhood were deported to concentration camps and whose grandfather lost about half of his extended family in the Holocaust, notified Twitter, which moved quickly to suspend the accounts.

Gold says these incidents have become increasingly common "the more we wrote about Trump, and the more we wrote about his rhetoric."