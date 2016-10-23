Trump Aides Tied To Firm That Wanted To Help Russia Spy

Two former aides to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reportedly are tied to a firm that wanted to help expand the Russian government’s ability to spy on its own people.

The New York Post reported former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and ex-aide Rick Gates are linked to EyeLock, which wanted to provide iris-reading technology for the Russian subway system to help the government find people on watch lists.

EyeLock did not win the contract, the Post said, but critics say it raises questions about the “unusual business relationship” between senior campaign personnel and a foreign government.