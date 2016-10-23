Newsvine

geewizz-6485144

About Retired Educator Articles: 2 Seeds: 986 Comments: 5712 Since: Jul 2012

Trump Aides Tied To Firm That Wanted To Help Russia Spy

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by geewizz-6485144 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Oct 23, 2016 6:12 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Two former aides to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reportedly are tied to a firm that wanted to help expand the Russian government’s ability to spy on its own people.

The New York Post reported former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and ex-aide Rick Gates are linked to EyeLock, which wanted to provide iris-reading technology for the Russian subway system to help the government find people on watch lists.

EyeLock did not win the contract, the Post said, but critics say it raises questions about the “unusual business relationship” between senior campaign personnel and a foreign government.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor