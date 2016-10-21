Newsvine

GOP nears passage of provision allowing taxpayer-funded discrimination against women, LGBT people

In case you have been wondering just what our gop congress has been up to, here's an example:

House Republicans are yet again attempting to sneak through a "religious liberty" provision that would allow federal contractors to discriminate against women and LGBTQ Americans in hiring while receiving taxpayer dollars.

The problem is that House Republicans have already attached the provision to the House version of the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, which won't come up for a final conferenced vote until after the election during the lame duck session.

