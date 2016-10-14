CEO sold millions in Wells Fargo stock before fraud was revealed

My granddaughter is and has been fighting Wells Fargo over credit cards opened in her name, she never applied for credit and she never received any credit cards. Theses bogus accounts are still on her credit report. The trouble this has caused it awfully time consuming and the bank here has been no help. We have filed a complaint with Consumer Protection and guess what we are still waiting, after a year as Wells Fargo can find the application for the credit cards and deny any wrong doing.

Former Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO John Stumpf sold $61 million worth of Wells Fargo shares in the month prior to settling a long-running investigation that charged the bank with falsifying millions of customer accounts to boost sales and fees. The following month, when regulatorsannounced on Sept. 8 that they’d fined Wells Fargo $185 million for falsifying more than 2 million customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals, the company’s stock price plunged and Stumpf was called on the carpet before Congress before finally resigning this week.