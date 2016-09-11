White Supremacists Hold D.C. Press Conference To Discuss Their Plans And Their Love For Donald Trump

This is the election that introduced 99% of Americans to a group of people living in their midst who they’d never heard of before—the “alt-right”, who make up a significant portion of Donald J. Trump’s voting base.

The white supremacist Alt-Right movement has grown over the last eight years or so, incubated in racist forums like StormFront and meme-loving corners of the internet like 4chan and 8chan.

Its members generally share a disdain for political correctness, feminism, zionism, Jews in general, immigration (especially Hispanic and Muslim immigration), and anyone who criticizes them for holding these views.