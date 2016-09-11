This is the election that introduced 99% of Americans to a group of people living in their midst who they’d never heard of before—the “alt-right”, who make up a significant portion of Donald J. Trump’s voting base.
The white supremacist Alt-Right movement has grown over the last eight years or so, incubated in racist forums like StormFront and meme-loving corners of the internet like 4chan and 8chan.
Its members generally share a disdain for political correctness, feminism, zionism, Jews in general, immigration (especially Hispanic and Muslim immigration), and anyone who criticizes them for holding these views.
White Supremacists Hold D.C. Press Conference To Discuss Their Plans And Their Love For Donald Trump
Seeded on Sun Sep 11, 2016 5:47 PM
