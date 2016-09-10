Is Hillary Clinton Right About Trump Supporters? This Is What The Polling Data Says

If/when numbers and facts can be examined and understood by anyone, how is it some people take offense the strong generalization of those same numbers or facts? Take a look at the surveys what do you think, could Hillary have a valid point?

You know, just to be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites…He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric.

Nevertheless, some in the media were shocked — shocked! — that Clinton would suggest even some Trump supporters are bigoted.

(Trump’s shocking statement was saying that Hillary Clinton could murder someone in front of a crowd of 20,000 people and get away with it.)

Whether Clinton’s characterization is good political strategy is a matter of opinion. There is a case to be made that no matter how abhorrent a person’s views are we should seek to understand them, if not empathize.