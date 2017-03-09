Newsvine

Analysis | The budget rule you've never heard of that ties Republicans' hands on Obamacare

Here's something not in the health-care headlines that probably should be: The Obamacare replacement bill Republicans rolled out this week is only step one of their multipronged approach to changing the Affordable Care Act.

Sure, Republicans would like to do it all at once — peeling off this section of the Band-Aid has been painful enough. But they can't.

That's because of a special budget rule called reconciliation, which forces them to make a decision: undo some of Obamacare with a simple majority vote in both chambers, or undo all of it and face a 60-vote majority threshold — a majority Republicans don't have and won't get — in the Senate.

