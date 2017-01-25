Trump wants to kill these 17 agencies: Here's what they cost

While there are many that seem to think trump will make America great again? This article suggest we all need to look just a bit deeper into how this greatness will affect generations to come, as the things that matter most will be hard to find….. Especially, when you consider the cost of each per American.

Some of President Donald Trump's planned budget cuts appear to be targeted more at undercutting Democratic priorities than at shrinking the national debt.

A host of planned funding cuts to federal agencies, reported last week by The Hill, are part of the Trump administration's desire to eliminate roughly $10.5 trillion in spending over the next 10 years - nearly all of the federal government's discretionary spending.